UFC 212 live updates: Aldo vs. Holloway

Vitor Belfort and Nate Marquardt are MMA greats likely towards the end of their professional careers. Belfort is a former UFC and Cage Rage champion with wins over many of the biggest names in the sport. Marquardt is a former Strikeforce and Pancrase champion in his own right. Belfort has said this may be his final UFC fight as he is 1-3 with an additional loss that was overturned due to marijuana use by his opponent in his last 5. Marquardt has lost 4 of his last 6. These are big names but clearly they're no longer at their best.

Round 1. Marquardt clinches, lands a knee, and gets a takedown. The fighters are stood up relatively quickly after Belfort is able to tie up Marquardt. Belfort lands a left hand and moves in looking for something more. Marquardt is fine. Marquardt lands a nice straight punch but Belfort responds with one of his own shortly thereafter. 10-9 Marquardt.

Round 2. Marquardt opens with a few kicks. He moves in with a few punches and appears to be getting more comfortable. Belfort throws a head kick and then swarms on Marquardt. He throws a rapid fire series of punches by the cage and looks to finish the fight. Marquardt defends well and clearly isn't in that much trouble so Belfort has to back off. Marquardt cuts Belfort with a hook to the left side of Belfort's face. Marquardt looks to clinch but Belfort won't let him. Belfort had the best flurry of the fight there but Marquardt got the better of the action pretty much the rest of the round. 10-9 Marquardt.

Round 3. Belfort connects with a nice left hand at the start of the round. Marquardt lands a few jabs but by and large his pace has slowed to match Belfort's. Marquardt cracks Belfort with a nice hook at the end of an exchange. Belfort connects with a heavy head kick and appears to have Marquardt a little stunned but Belfort doesn't follow up. Marquardt goes for a takedown late but doesn't get it. 10-9 Belfort, 29-28 Marquardt.

Winner: Vitor Belfort, unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

Vitor Belfort after the fight indicated he wants to continue competing. This performance will make it easier to justify that decision. Neither man in this fight looked particularly impressive but it was a close enough fight that both men can claim they deserved victory.