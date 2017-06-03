Two-time UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo will take on UFC interim featherweight champion Max Holloway in a featherweight title unification bout on Saturday night in Rio de Janeiro. In the co-feature, top women's strawweight contenders Claudia Gadelha and Karolina Kowalkiewicz will square off. Follow along for coverage of all the live fights here tonight.
Johnny Eduardo vs. Matthew Lopez live round-by-round coverage
|Todd Martin
Johnny Eduardo is as experienced as they come, having fought in MMA since 1996. Despite having fought for so long he enters this fight with momentum. He has won 3 of his last 4 and 14 of 16. Matthew Lopez comes from a wrestling background and is 9-1 in MMA. He is coming off his first UFC win against Mitch Gagnon.
Round 1. Eduardo lands a few nice kicks early. Lopez catches Eduardo with a hard straight punch as Eduardo is moving in. Lopez times a kick and gets the takedown. Eduardo attacks the leg and looks to crank a heel hook. Lopez retaliates by landing punches to the head and Eduardo gives up the submission. Lopez hurts Eduardo with punches and keeps landing until the fight is stopped.
Winner: Matthew Lopez, TKO, round 1.
Lopez going into the fight was confident that his ground game would be the difference and indeed it was. Lopez was able to generate a lot of power on the ground and remarkably handed Eduardo the first KO/TKO loss of his 21 year career.