Luan Chagas vs. Jim Wallhead live round-by-round coverage

Luan Chagas is a 23-year-old prospect whose UFC career hasn't gone as hoped thus far. He followed a split draw debut with a submission loss to Erick Silva. He seeks his first UFC victory here and a loss could send him out of the organization. "Judo" Jim Wallhead is a longtime MMA veteran who made his MMA debut in 2005. His UFC debut was a loss last September and at 33, he may only have so many more opportunities.

Round 1. Chagas starts out strong, landing some hard straight punches and mixing in leg kicks. Wallhead is throwing more in the way of looping shots but he doesn't appear to have the same power behind his blows. Wallhead lands a nice left hook in the middle of an exchange and shoots in for a takedown. He doesn't get it. Chagas connects with a couple nice combinations and stuffs another takedown attempt. Chagas lands a front kick up the middle and a left high kick moments later. Chagas was in complete control there. 10-9 Chagas.

Round 2. The fight continues in a similar manner to the first, with Chagas getting the better of the early exchanges. Wallhead begins to have some success of his own, landing some nice straight punches and forcing Chagas to go for a takedown. Wallhead looks to have some spring in his step while Chagas is slowing down. Wallhead takes fingers to the eye and Wallhead's eye looks in bad shape from that. Chagas after the break lands a series of low kicks. Chagas drops Wallhead with a short hook late and locks in a rear naked choke for the submission.

Winner: Luan Chagas, submission, round 2.

Luan Chagas turned in a solid overall performance there, getting the better of the standup exchanges and picking up his first UFC win. It's unfortunate for Wallhead that he took that illegal eye poke in round 2 because it seemed to alter the course of the fight.