Marlon Moraes vs. Raphael Assuncao live round-by-round coverage

Marlon Moraes makes one of the most highly anticipated UFC debuts in quite a while here. Moraes is the former longtime WSOF bantamweight champion. He has won 13 straight fights and done so in consistently impressive fashion. He is being given a tough first test in Raphael Assuncao, one of the top bantamweights in the world in his own right. Assuncao has won 8 of his last 9 fights in the UFC with the only loss coming to former champion T.J. Dillashaw.

Round 1. Moraes comes out with a crisp leg kick to start. They begin trading those kicks back and forth. Moraes connects with a strong overhand right. Moraes is generally landing the better shots early on. Assuncao looks for a takedown but does not get it. The pace slows late in the round with both men exhibiting caution. Assuncao nails Moraes with a pair of straight right hands late. 10-9 Moraes.

Round 2. The pace is again a little slow in the second as both men clearly have a lot of respect for the offense of the other. Assuncao is relying principally on his boxing while Moraes is mixing in more kicks to keep Assuncao off balance. Assuncao goes for a takedown but doesn't get it. Moraes lands a nice combination late. That was a tough round to score. 10-9 Moraes.

Round 3. Assuncao drops Moraes with a powerful right hand. Moraes pops up quickly but that was a big blow. Moraes lands a few low kicks and is using that in particular as a weapon to catch Assuncao off guard when Assuncao is moving forward. Moraes lands a few body punches and kicks. Moraes goes for a takedown in the final minute. Assuncao is down momentarily but he gets up in a hurry. Moraes lands a series of high kicks late. 10-9 Moraes, 30-27 Moraes.

Winner: Raphael Assuncao, split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27).

That decision is a bit of a surprise but it was a close fight that could have gone either way. It's a disappointing introduction to UFC for Marlon Moraes, who was given an opponent that it's very difficult to look good against. Assuncao has a way of getting close and sometimes controversial decisions. This was another one.