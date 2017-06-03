Paulo Henrique Costa vs. Oluwale Bamgbose live round-by-round coverage

This is on the card to be a fan friendly slugfest. Both men have finishes in all their wins and significant knockout power. Costa is undefeated in his MMA career while Bamgbose has dropped a couple of fights early in his UFC career.

Round 1. Bamgbose starts the fight bouncing around and attacking from unique angles. Bamgbose then grabs a single leg and goes for a takedown. He gets Costa down briefly but Costa gets up. Bamgbose goes for a choke in the process but cannot get it. Bamgbose throws a pair of high kicks that are blocked and then goes for a takedown that is blocked. Costa lands a couple of body kicks. He follows with a few more and starts to chase Bamgbose down. Costa is pouring on the offense against the cage and attacking the body against the tired Bamgbose. Costa throws some hard knees from the clinch. Bamgbose looks for the takedown again and Costa again defends well. An exhausted Bamgbose goes back to his corner slowly and awkwardly. 10-9 Costa.

Round 2. Bamgbose falls down on a body kick. Costa responds by throwing repeated punches on the ground until it is finally stopped.

Winner: Paulo Henrique "Borrachinha" Costa, TKO, round 2.

Oluwale Bamgbose expended pretty much every bit of energy he had at the beginning of the fight. Costa was able to work through that onslaught and then turned it around on his foe.