Viviane Pereira vs. Jamie Moyle live round-by-round coverage

Viviane Pereira is an undefeated competitor who won her UFC debut in December against Valerie Letourneau. Jamie Moyle was also successful in her first Octagon bout against Kailin Curran and both fighters are looking to demonstrate they are potential factors in the strawweight division.

Round 1. After some hesitant standup, Pereira goes for a takedown. They end up in a clinch stalemate. They separate and return to more cautious standup. Moyle lands a nice jab. Pereira connects with a few big punches on Moyle and begins to open up a little more. Pereira backs up Moyle with punches late. 10-9 Pereira.

Round 2. The fighters mainly box in the early going in the second. Moyle looks briefly for a takedown on a couple of occasions but does not come close. As the round progresses, Pereira looks increasingly confident. She's throwing more and landing the better punches on a consistent basis. 10-9 Pereira.

Round 3. Pereira has settled into a comfortable pattern and is utilizing her boxing to control the fight. Moyle will occasionally move in for a takedown but doesn't come close to getting one and Pereira is the better fighter at range. Pereira methodically outstrikes Moyle until the fight concludes, with the ground booing even as the home country fighter won. 10-9 Pereira, 30-27 Pereira.

Winner: Viviane Pereira, unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27).

Viviane Pereira picked up another win but her style of fighting isn't exactly a captivating watch.