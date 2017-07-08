Chad Laprise vs. Brian Camozzi live round-by-round coverage

Chad Laprise won Ultimate Fighter Nations and has gone 4-2 in the UFC overall. He is fighting at welterweight after failing to make weight at lightweight last time out. Brian Camozzi is the brother of fellow UFC competitor Chris Camozzi. He lost his UFC debut and sports a 7-3 MMA record.

Round 1. The longer Camozzi opens with a series of low kicks. Laprise looks like the much smaller man. Laprise connects with a few hard punches of his own. He has very nice footwork that's helping him get in and out of range. Laprise uses a quality overhand right and looks increasingly comfortable. Camozzi's top weapon continues to be his leg kicks which can cover a lot of distance. Laprise catches a kick and then lands a trip takedown in the final 30 seconds. 10-9 Laprise.

Round 2. Laprise is really moving around a lot and not leaving Camozzi a stationary target. Laprise is landing the better punches while Camozzi chases him down without a lot of success. The crowd boos at the close of the round, a reflection of a fight with a lot of movement but not much in the way of effective offense.

Round 3. The fight continues along the lines of the first two rounds, with much movement but not a lot landed. Camozzi connects with a few leg kicks. Laprise sends Camozzi back with a punch to the chest and opens up with offense by the cage until the fight is stopped. Camozzi is clutching his ribs in pain.

Winner: Chad Laprise, TKO, round 3.

Chad Laprise likely didn't win many fans with that performance but he did a good job of stifling the offense of Camozzi and exploiting the vulnerabilities of the more natural welterweight. To Laprise's credit, when he had an opportunity to finish he fully capitalized on it. As for Camozzi, his days in the UFC may be numbered unfortunately.