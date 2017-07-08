Cody Stamann vs. Terrion Ware live round-by-round coverage

Cody Stamann and Terrion Ware are additional fighters making their UFC debuts. Stamann is 13-1 entering UFC while Ware is 17-5 but has fought a more impressive array of opponents.

Round 1. The fighters trade low kicks early. Stamann connects with a knee and then secures the takedown. Ware stands up quickly and returns to his feet. Ware lands some punches by the cage and catches a knee attempt. Stamann lands a nice step in left hook. Ware responds with a three punch combination. Ware looks more comfortable in the boxing. Stamann gets a takedown with 90 seconds left. Stamann lands some punches from the top while making sure to keep Ware down. Stamann has some real success with those punches from the top as the round comes to an end. 10-9 Stamann.

Round 2. Ware connects with a nice early punch. Stamann lands a good knee and points at Ware. Ware lands a punch and points back. They begin taunting each other before Stamann ducks down and gets another takedown. Ware stands back up. They clinch and exchange knees. They then return to boxing, with both men landing good shots. Ware is generally the fighter pushing forward while Stamann circles out looking to counter. Stamann gets a takedown with less than two minutes in the round. He lands some punches as the round comes to a close. The standup is very competitive but the takedowns have been the difference. 10-9 Stamann.

Round 3. Ware starts out the round walking down Stamann like before. Stamann nails Ware with a front kick that Ware shakes off. Ware gets Stamann by the cage and land a few punches including a hard right to the body. Ware looks like the fresher fighter. Stamann changes levels and gets the takedown at the midway point. Stamann controls Ware by the cage and looks to pass into full mount. Stamann is able to get full mount. Stamann lands some punches but loses mount. Stamann continues with the punches before Ware stands up late. They trade wild punches on the feet before Stamann gets one final takedown. 10-9 Stamann, 30-27 Stamann.

Winner: Cody Stamann, unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28).

That was a fun fight. Both fighters had success at points in the standup exchanges but Stamann's takedowns were the difference. The challengers will only get stiffer for Stamann from here.