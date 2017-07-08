UFC 213 Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas is headlined by a bout pitting Yoel Romero (13-1) against Robert Whittaker (18-4) for the UFC interim middleweight title. The card has been defined in large part by cancellations. Previously scheduled fights featuring Cody Garbrandt vs. T.J. Dillashaw and Robbie Lawler vs. Donald Cerrone had to be cancelled, then the scheduled main event featuring women's bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes vs. challenger Valentina Shevchenko was cancelled the day of the event. The heavyweight bout between former champion Fabricio Werdum (21-6-1) and Alistair Overeem (42-15) will be the co-main event.
Daniel Omielanczuk vs. Curtis Blaydes live round-by-round coverage
|Todd Martin
Daniel Omielanczuk is a Polish veteran who has dropped two straight in the UFC. He is primarily a grappler. Curtis Blaydes is a powerful wrestler with a win, loss and no contest in his three UFC fights (the no contest was originally a win, overturned for marijuana usage).
Round 1. Blaydes closes distance. Omielanczuk lands a right hook in the process but Blaydes clinches and looks for the takedown. They end up in a stalemate by the Octagon. They separate and exchange briefly before Blaydes goes for another takedown. He can't get it. After a brief separation, Blaydes returns to the clinch. Omielanczuk lands a body kick upon separation and a left hook. Dreadful round. 10-9 Omielanczuk.
Round 2. Omielanczuk lands a body kick at the start. Blaydes looks for the takedown again. He doesn't come close to getting it. They finally separate. Blaydes lands a nice inside leg kick and a jab. Blaydes goes for the takedown again and again doesn't come close. He does land a nice straight punch and instigates the clinch again. The crowd boos heavily since nothing of significance is resulting from these clinches. Blaydes lands a punch upon separation. Fans are doing the wave to entertain themselves. Blaydes returns to the clinch. 10-9 Blaydes.
Round 3. Omielanczuk comes out aggressively and lands a nice punch early. He throws a high kick and is swinging for the fences. Blaydes responds by going back to the clinch. Blaydes lands a punch as they separate. They open up a little in the striking but they've totally lost the crowd. Blaydes knocks Omielanczuk back with a punch. Blaydes goes for a takedown that is blocked. Omielanczuk goes for a low takedown that doesn't come remotely close. He eats some elbows to the body. The fight mercifully ends. 10-9 Blaydes, 29-28 Blaydes.
Winner: Curtis Blaydes, unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).
That was a clinic on how to get fans to never want to see you fight again.