Daniel Omielanczuk vs. Curtis Blaydes live round-by-round coverage

Daniel Omielanczuk is a Polish veteran who has dropped two straight in the UFC. He is primarily a grappler. Curtis Blaydes is a powerful wrestler with a win, loss and no contest in his three UFC fights (the no contest was originally a win, overturned for marijuana usage).

Round 1. Blaydes closes distance. Omielanczuk lands a right hook in the process but Blaydes clinches and looks for the takedown. They end up in a stalemate by the Octagon. They separate and exchange briefly before Blaydes goes for another takedown. He can't get it. After a brief separation, Blaydes returns to the clinch. Omielanczuk lands a body kick upon separation and a left hook. Dreadful round. 10-9 Omielanczuk.

Round 2. Omielanczuk lands a body kick at the start. Blaydes looks for the takedown again. He doesn't come close to getting it. They finally separate. Blaydes lands a nice inside leg kick and a jab. Blaydes goes for the takedown again and again doesn't come close. He does land a nice straight punch and instigates the clinch again. The crowd boos heavily since nothing of significance is resulting from these clinches. Blaydes lands a punch upon separation. Fans are doing the wave to entertain themselves. Blaydes returns to the clinch. 10-9 Blaydes.

Round 3. Omielanczuk comes out aggressively and lands a nice punch early. He throws a high kick and is swinging for the fences. Blaydes responds by going back to the clinch. Blaydes lands a punch as they separate. They open up a little in the striking but they've totally lost the crowd. Blaydes knocks Omielanczuk back with a punch. Blaydes goes for a takedown that is blocked. Omielanczuk goes for a low takedown that doesn't come remotely close. He eats some elbows to the body. The fight mercifully ends. 10-9 Blaydes, 29-28 Blaydes.

Winner: Curtis Blaydes, unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).

That was a clinic on how to get fans to never want to see you fight again.