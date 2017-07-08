Fabricio Werdum vs. Alistair Overeem live round-by-round coverage

Fabricio Werdum and Alistair Overeem are two of the most accomplished heavyweights in the history of the sport. Werdum is the Brazilian jiu jitsu champion who developed excellent striking and won the UFC heavyweight title while Overeem is the Dutch kickboxing champion who won the K-1, Strikeforce and Dream titles. They've fought twice before. The first time was back in 2006 when Werdum was a relatively one dimensional submission artist and Overeem was a light heavyweight. Werdum won that by submission. Overeem avenged that loss by decision in the Strikeforce Grand Prix tournament in 2011 in a dull bout. Werdum at that point was coming off a submission win over Fedor Emelianenko while Overeem ballooned into a massive heavyweight and was one of the most feared competitors in the sport. This is the rubber match as both Werdum (7 wins in his last 8) and Overeem (5 wins in his last 6) look for a title shot.

Round 1. Werdum runs in and jumps to start but doesn't throw a kick or knee as Overeem moves out of the way. Overeem lands a head kick. Werdum clinches. They quickly separate. Werdum lands a right hook. Overeem knocks Werdum down with a punch but it appears Werdum was simply off balance as he quickly stands up and is fine. Overeem lands a right hand. Werdum is throwing more while Overeem has his hands low and is picking his spots. Werdum shoots for a takedown but doesn't come close. He starts from way too far out. Overeem lands a couple punches. 10-9 Overeem.

Round 2. Werdum runs out again and this time throws a flying kick that connects lightly. Overeem uses a stiff kick to the body. Werdum catches it and goes for a takedown. He can't get the takedown but he falls to the ground on his back.Overeem stands up rather than playing in Werdum's guard. Overeem lands a hard uppercut. Werdum clinches and appears to pull guard. They end up back on the ground but Overeem stands up. Overeem lands a nice combination. Werdum lands a combination of his own with a few punches that send Overeem back. Overeem responds with a heavy right hand. Overeem is landing the hardest blows for sure. 10-9 Overeem.

Round 3. Werdum throws caution to the wind and attacks aggressively, throwing a series of punches and looking to set up knees. He lands three punches and then hurts Overeem with a knee. Werdum looks for the finish and goes to the ground but can't get a submission or the opportunity to land big punches. However, back on the feet Werdum opens up with more punches. He nails Overeem against the cage with punches and has him in big trouble. Werdum then gets the takedown he has been looking for and has top position. He lands punches and elbows from the top. Overeem looks to stand up late. He can't do it and Werdum lands some additional punches as the fight ends. 10-8 Werdum, 28-28 draw.

Winner: Alistair Overeem, majority decision (28-28, 29-28, 29-28).

The crowd boos the decision heavily given the way the third round went. They're booing so loud you can't hear what Overeem is saying in the post-fight interview. Overeem won by a little in the first and second and Werdum won by a lot in the third. The key is whether the judges scored the third round 10-8. Given the nature of the fight and his previous loss to Stipe Miocic, it will be difficult for Overeem to get another title shot next. Werdum's stock stayed about the same in defeat.