Joanna Jędrzejczyk is willing to take Amanda Nunes' spot

UFC 213 Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas is headlined by a bout pitting Yoel Romero (13-1) against Robert Whittaker (18-4) for the UFC interim middleweight title. The card has been defined in large part by cancellations. Previously scheduled fights featuring Cody Garbrandt vs. T.J. Dillashaw and Robbie Lawler vs. Donald Cerrone had to be cancelled, then the scheduled main event featuring women's bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes vs. challenger Valentina Shevchenko was cancelled the day of the event. The heavyweight bout between former champion Fabricio Werdum (21-6-1) and Alistair Overeem (42-15) will be the co-main event.