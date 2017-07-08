Jordan Mein vs. Belal Muhammad live round-by-round coverage

Jordan Mein has been fighting professionally since he was 16 years old and has a 29-11 record already at age 27. Muhammad is older at 28 but is the more experienced/less shopworn fighter at 11-2. He has been involved in some entertaining contests since debuting in the UFC.

Round 1. The fighters trade kicks. Mein deftly blocks a Muhammad takedown attempt. Muhammad utilizes a solid overhand right but is thrown off when attempting a takedown. Mein has more juice in his leg kicks than Muhammad. Mein blocks another takedown attempt and continues to attack with leg kicks. Muhammad goes for another takedown late but Mein again is strong in his defense. 10-9 Mein.

Round 2. Muhammad clinches and looks for the elusive takedown. He briefly gets Mein down twice but Mein pops right back up in no time. Mein lands a straight right hand back on the feet. Mein is bleeding above the left eye in a bad spot. Muhammad utilizes a few combinations of punches and is doing better in the striking in the second. Mein goes for a takedown but it is blocked. Muhammad then looks for one of his own. He finally gets it in the final minute and ends up in butterfly guard. Muhammad lands some punches and tries to pass into mount unsuccessfully. 10-9 Muhammad.

Round 3. They start out trading punches. Muhammad goes for a takedown but Mein prevents it. Mein threatens with a kimura and goes to the ground to try for it. He uses the kimura to reverse into top position but then loses it. Muhammad quickly scrambles to regain top position and takes Mein's back. Muhammad locks in a body triangle and goes for the rear naked choke submission. Muhammad controls the back and lands a series of punches. Finally, Mein unlocks Muhammad's legs with his hands and gets back to his feet. Muhammad makes Mein pay with a few knees there. Mein goes for a desperation kimura but can't get it. Mein gets a brief takedown but Muhammad stands up in a hurry. 10-9 Muhammad, 29-28 Muhammad.

Winner: Belal Muhammad, unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27).

It wasn't pretty, but Muhammad utilized a smart game plan to keep Mein out of his game and get the judges' decision. For Mein, it was another disappointment and his third straight loss.