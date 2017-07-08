Women's bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes (14-4) has pulled out of her title fight against Valentina Shevchenko (14-2) at UFC 213 on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas because of illness. The interim middleweight title fight between No. 1 contender Yoel Romero from Cuba and No. 3 Robert Whittaker of Australia will now be the main event while the heavyweight bout between former champion Fabricio Werdum (21-6-1) and Alistair Overeem (42-15) will be the co-main event.
|Lance Pugmire
UFC women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes, after being hospitalized hours earlier, has pulled out of Saturday night’s UFC 213 main-event title fight against top-rated Valentina Shevchenko, UFC President Dana White confirmed to the Los Angeles Times.
In a text message to The Times, White first said, “I don’t know,” why Nunes (14-4) was withdrawing from the card after being examined by a physician.
“The doctor cleared her to fight. She said she doesn’t feel good,” White said. “It is what it is. You can’t make anyone fight.”
The report of Nunes’ illness and withdrawal was brought to light by Ariel Helwani of mmafighting.com.
The scheduled co-main event interim middleweight title fight between Cuba’s Yoel Romero and Robert Whittaker will elevate to the main event at T-Mobile Arena, and the new co-main event will be the heavyweight bout between former champion Fabricio Werdum and Alistair Overeem.
Nunes looked drained, as fighters often do, when she weighed in Friday morning, but she was able to attend the afternoon public weigh-in with Shevchenko (14-2), and duplicated Shevchenko’s straight-armed pose for cameras as they faced off.
The bout will likely be rescheduled when Nunes meets full health by her standards.
In the meantime, White said women’s unbeaten strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk spent Saturday morning “begging me for the fight.”
Jedrzejczyk last fought in May and aimed to fight in November, but she’s in town for International Fight Week and told White she would take on Shevchencko.
“Gangster,” White said. “Impossible, [but] trust me, I would love to.”
Medical screening and other clearances require a slightly longer period, and it’s also unclear what Jedrzejczyk weighs before the Nevada Athletic Commission would clear her.
Nunes' withdrawal caps a disastrous turn for the card that usually is a stacked list of high-caliber fights during International Fight Week.
A planned middleweight title fight between champion Michael Bisping and returning welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre never materialized because St-Pierre declared he wasn't ready for the date after a three-year layoff, and then Bisping injured a knee that scrapped his possible date with Romero.
Also, new bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt sustained an injury while training and had to back out of his planned meeting with former champion and former stablemate T.J. Dillashaw.
A certain-to-entertain welterweight fight between former champion Robbie Lawler and former lightweight title challenger Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone also was moved off UFC 213 last week when Cerrone labored through injuries. That fight has been moved to UFC 214 in Anaheim on July 29, a loaded card that includes three title fights headlined by the light-heavyweight title rematch between champion Daniel Cormier and former champion Jon Jones.
Justin Gaethje defeats Michael Johnson in stunning fashion in UFC debut
|Todd Martin
For years, Justin Gaethje built a reputation as one of the most exciting fighters in MMA. In the World Series of Fighting promotion, he built an undefeated record through a series of electric performances and thrilling contests. Lingering over Gaethje was always the question of how he would perform against the best competition in the world. He signed with the UFC sporting a 17-0 record with 14 knockouts and was put in a main event Friday night in his first UFC bout. It was time for Gaethje to prove what he could do.
Pitted against longtime lightweight contender Michael Johnson, Gaethje lived up to his nickname of “the Highlight.” For two rounds, Gaethje and Johnson went to war in one of the best fights of this or any other year. Gaethje and Johnson exchanged words leading up to the fight and the competitors swung throughout looking to finish with practically every blow. Both were rocked at different points, with Gaethje appearing in deep trouble in the first and second rounds.
While Gaethje took tremendous damage at different points in the fight, Johnson got the worst of it. In the second round, Gaethje hurt Johnson with a barrage of punches that sent him to the canvas. Gaethje encouraged Johnson to stand back up and then went after him with brutal uppercuts. Johnson finally went down after a knee, and the fight was stopped. As chants for Gaethje rang out from the audience, Gaethje did a backflip off the cage to celebrate. It was one of the most impressive debuts in the history of the UFC and announced the presence of an exciting new fighter in one of the best divisions in the sport.
In the other top fight of the evening, Jesse Taylor secured “redemption” and won the 25th season of the Ultimate Fighter. The show was built around bringing back fighters from previous seasons and giving them another opportunity to make it in the UFC. The theme of redemption applied to no fighter more than Taylor, who was supposed to compete in the finals of the seventh season of the Ultimate Fighter but was removed from the fight after a drunken rampage through a casino.
Nine years later, Taylor capitalized on his second chance.Taylor advanced to the finals of the tournament with wins over Mehdi Baghdad, Hayder Hassan and James Krause. He then submitted Dhiego Lima in the finals Friday night to win. Even in the fight against Lima, Taylor worked through adversity. Lima dropped him with a left hook in the second round and went for a submission, but Taylor quickly recovered and locked in a rear naked choke of his own for the tap. With the victory, Taylor won $290,000 and was able to rise back up nine years after what appeared to be a legacy defining mistake.
In other action:
— Drakkar Klose (8-0-1) scored an upset win and ended the undefeated record of Marc Diakiese (12-1). Diakiese came into the fight with a lot of hype, but a confident Klose challenged him throughout and earned a split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28). Twice, Klose kicked Diakiese’s leg out from under him. In an uncomfortable scene, Klose continued to taunt and trash talk Diakiese after the fight, drawing boos from the crowd.
— Jared Cannonier (10-2) showcased his trademark intensity in the process of picking up a third round TKO over UFC newcomer Nick Roehrick (7-1). Roehrick was game and hung in the fight, but Cannonier landed heavy punches throughout and eventually put Roehrick away. Cannonier is an entertaining fighter to watch with dangerous striking ability, but questions still remain about his takedown defense.
— In a clash of styles, Brad Tavares’ more traditional approach got the best of the more unique stylings of Elias Theodorou. The fight was even in early rounds but Tavares took over in the third. That was the difference in a 29-28, 29-28, 29-28 unanimous decision that improved Tavares to 15-4 and dropped Theodorou to 13-2. Tavares has fought in the UFC since 2010 but has mostly flown under the radar. He’s still looking for a marquee win that will elevate him into consistent fights against top contenders.
— Jordan Johnson (8-0) secured a unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) over a competitive Marcel Fortuna (9-2). Johnson has a background in wrestling and Fortuna a background in jiu jitsu, but the fight was mostly contested on the feet.
— Angela Hill (7-3) avoided a second straight loss with a unanimous decision win (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) over Ashley Yoder (5-3). Hill had much more power in her strikes as they landed throughout the bout.
— James Krause’s boxing proved too much for crowd favorite Tom Gallicchio over the course of their three-round fight. Krause was much sharper in the standup, consistently landing big shots and evading Gallicchio’s attempts at offense. The unanimous decision victory (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) improved Krause to 24-7 while Gallicchio fell to 19-10.
— In an entertaining scrap, C.B. Dollaway (16-8) scored a unanimous-decision win (29-28, 29-27, 29-27) over Ed Herman (23-13, 1 NC). Dollaway was fighting for the first time since 2015 because of a freak injury caused by a malfunctioning elevator last year. Both men had their moments, exchanging strikes and submission attempts, but Dollaway’s wrestling played a key role in the decision.
— One small mistake was all it took for Tecia Torres (9-1) to secure a submission victory over Juliana Lima (9-4). Lima went for a takedown but allowed Torres to get behind her during the attempt. Torres quickly got in her hooks and locked in a rear naked choke to force the submission. The defeat was the first time Lima has been stopped in professional MMA competition and the first time Torres has won via knockout or submission.
— In the opener, former lightweight title challenger Gray Maynard (13-6-1, 1 NC) went back to the basics and utilized his wrestling to pick up a unanimous decision win (30-26, 30-26, 30-26) over Teruto Ishihara (9-4-2). Maynard had struggled mightily in recent fights with losses in five of his last six, but Ishihara had no answers for the former All-American wrestler’s takedowns and top control.
Nunes vs. Shevchenko rematch is for a title this time
|Lance Pugmire
It makes perfect sense for Amanda Nunes to open her women’s bantamweight title defense at UFC 213 on Saturday by launching the same hammer punches that made first-round wrecks of Miesha Tate and Ronda Rousey.
In aiming those fists at Valentina Shevchenko, Nunes confronts a more elusive target, an experienced martial artist who took Nunes the full three rounds in a non-title fight 16 months ago.
Nunes (14-4) tired late in her unanimous-decision victory, and this rematch for the belt is scheduled for five rounds.
“This is the thing I’ve talked about — fighting mental,” Shevchenko said. “If something goes exactly as you plan it, then you are good, but if something goes wrong and you’re in against a very good fighter, then things change little by little — until I finish her.”
Las Vegas bookmakers call the fight a pick ’em.