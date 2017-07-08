Thiago Santos vs. Gerald Meerschaert live round-by-round coverage

Thiago Santos is a dangerous striker whose wins often come in spectacular fashion. He has won five of his last seven in the UFC. Gerald Meerschaert is more of a submission specialist and has won seven straight including two first round submissions in the UFC.

Round 1. Meerschaert catches a kick and goes for a takedown. Santos is able to prevent the fight from going to the ground. Meerschaert clinches again. He gets Santos down and lands some punches as Santos stands back up. Santos gets himself out of the clinch and immediately opens up with heavy punches. He drops Meerschaert with a punch and continues landing big shots. He lets Meerschaert up so the fight can return to the standup. Meerschaert lands a nice short left hand of his own. Santos connects with a pair of vicious leg kicks and then a straight punch moving back. Santos nails Meerschaert with a big left hand. Santos has such power in his strikes.10-9 Santos.

Round 2. Meerschaert shoots in for a takedown. He briefly gets Santos down but Santos pops right back up. Meerschaert shoots for another takedown but this time Santos counters with a series of big punches. Meerschaert is forced to cover up and the fight looks on the verge of being stopped. Eventually, Santos takes top position on the ground. Meerschaert turns his back and eats more punches. Meerschaert is able to return to the feet briefly but Santos gets him back down and lands additional punches until the fight is stopped.

Winner: Thiago Santos, TKO, round 2.

Santos is a scary fighter to deal with because of the power behind his punches. He has dropped enough fights over the years that he isn't a top contender but he's someone that fans like to see and fighters can't be terribly excited to prepare fo. Meerschaert made a go of it but could only take so many power shots over the course of two rounds.