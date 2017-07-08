UFC 213 Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas is headlined by a bout pitting Yoel Romero (13-1) against Robert Whittaker (18-4) for the UFC interim middleweight title. The card has been defined in large part by cancellations. Previously scheduled fights featuring Cody Garbrandt vs. T.J. Dillashaw and Robbie Lawler vs. Donald Cerrone had to be cancelled, then the scheduled main event featuring women's bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes vs. challenger Valentina Shevchenko was cancelled the day of the event. The heavyweight bout between former champion Fabricio Werdum (21-6-1) and Alistair Overeem (42-15) will be the co-main event.
Travis Browne vs. Oleksiy Oliynyk live round-by-round coverage
|Todd Martin
Travis Browne is a tall striker who appeared on the verge of a title shot before losing a title eliminator in an upset against Fabricio Werdum. He has struggled since then, dropping three straight and five of seven. He is also known as the fiance of former UFC women's bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey. Oleksiy Oliynyk is more of a grappler. In contrast to Browne, Oliynyk has momentum of late with wins in twelve of his last thirteen fights including three UFC wins and a submission over the legendary Mirko Cro Cop.