Travis Browne vs. Oleksiy Oliynyk live round-by-round coverage

Travis Browne is a tall striker who appeared on the verge of a title shot before losing a title eliminator in an upset against Fabricio Werdum. He has struggled since then, dropping three straight and five of seven. He is also known as the fiance of former UFC women's bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey. Oleksiy Oliynyk is more of a grappler. In contrast to Browne, Oliynyk has momentum of late with wins in twelve of his last thirteen fights including three UFC wins and a submission over the legendary Mirko Cro Cop.