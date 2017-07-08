Trevin Giles vs. James Bochnovic live round-by-round coverage

UFC 213 kicks off with a light heavyweight bout that was added on short notice. Trevin Giles and James Bochnovic are both making their UFC debuts. Giles enters with a 9-0 record while Bochnovic is 8-1. Both have won most of their bouts via submission.

Round 1. Bochnovic opens with a few kicks. He cracks Giles with a hard kick to the body. Giles clinches and presses Bochnovic against the cage. Giles grabs the legs and secures a takedown. Giles lands a few punches and then postures up in order to pass guard. Bochnovic tries to get up from side control but Giles controls the back and lands some significant punches. Bochnovic nearly gets up but Giles pulls him back down and regains side control. Bochnovic tries to get up again and once more eats some hard punches before being pulled back down. Giles lands some additional strong punches at the close of the round. 10-8 Giles.

Round 2. Giles connects with a few solid punches to start the round. Bochnovic is moving slowly. Giles takes Bochnovic down again and ends up in side control. Bochnovic gives his back and Giles lands some punches before taking Bochnovic down once more. That pattern has repeated itself many times now. Giles gets the back with his hooks in and lands some heavy punches. Bochnovic turns over and Giles lands additional punches until Bochnovic is out.

Winner: Trevin Giles, KO, round 2.

That was an impressive UFC debut for Giles. It's hard to draw broad conclusions based on a short notice fight against another UFC newcomer but Giles' power and ground game could give some future UFC opponents problems.

Bochnovic needed a long time to recover after the fight and left on a stretcher nearly 15 minutes later.