Andre Fili vs. Calvin Kattar live round-by-round coverage

Andre Fili is a wild fighter known for his entertaining fights. He has alternated wins and losses in the UFC, going 4-3 overall. Calvin Kattar is making his UFC debut with an impressive 16-2 record and 8 straight wins.

Round 1. The fight is evenly contested early. Fili appears to be throwing a little bit more but it's not a distinct advantage. Kattar gets a takedown late and time expires. That was a tough round to score. 10-9 Fili.

Round 2. Kattar opens with some leg kicks and lands a nice two punch combination. He lands another hard right hand a little bit later. Fili coninues to move a lot but Kattar's success in the striking this round has led to decreased output from Fili. Kattar backs Fili up with punches late including a stiff uppercut. 10-9 Kattar.

Round 3. Kattar is taking over the fight as time progresses. He is connecting more and Fili's just not attacking in the way that he was in the first round because of the threat of Kattar's counters. Kattar gets a takedown late and lands a few punches before standing back up. 10-9 Kattar, 29-28 Kattar.

Winner: Calvin Kattar, unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).

That was a solid UFC debut for Calvin Kattar. He picked up a clear win over a respected opponent and demonstrated he belongs at this level.