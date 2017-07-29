Jimi Manuwa vs. Volkan Oezdemir live round-by-round coverage

With Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier fighting for the UFC light heavyweight title in the main event of this card, Jimi Manuwa and Volkan Oezdemir are looking to position themselves for an upcoming title shot. Manuwa appears to be closer. The exciting British striker is 17-2 with 15 knockouts including 2 straight in the UFC. He could get the next title shot if Cormier wins in the main event. Oezdemir is more of a dark horse. He came into the UFC quietly but the 14-1 knockout artist has consecutive upsets over Ovince St. Preux and Misha Cirkunov. He looks to continue his improbable rise tonight.

Round 1. The fighters clinch and trade low knees. Oezdemir hurts Manuwa with a few short punches. Manuwa backs away and Oezdemir pursues aggressively. He lands a couple more punches, shoves Manuwa to the ground and knocks Manuwa out cold with a few punches on the ground.

Winner: Volkan Oezdemir, KO, round 1.

Volkan Oezdemir was pretty much a complete unknown not so long ago but he is now one of the top light heavyweights in the world. He possesses tremendous power and and has taken out some of the best in the division. It's hard to know whether he can compete against the likes of Jon Jones, Daniel Cormier or Alexander Gustafsson but we're likely to find out soon. Oezdemir challenged the winner of Jones/Cormier next.