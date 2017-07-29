Josh Burkman vs. Drew Dober live round-by-round coverage

Josh Burkman first fought in the UFC in 2005 as a rising welterweight contender. Now 36, Burkman has struggled in recent UFC fights. He is 1-8 with 1 no contest in his last 10 UFC contests. Drew Dober has won his fights mostly by submission and is looking to rebound from a loss in his last bout.

Round 1. The fighters trade leg kicks early. Dober clinches and looks for a takedown by the cage. He doesn't come close and they separate. Burkman lands a nice hook. Dober tries to fire back but doesn't connect big. Dober knocks Burkman out with a left hand. It was a brutal one punch KO that put Burkman's lights out.

Winner: Drew Dober, KO, round 1.

That was one for the highlight reel for Drew Dober, an important victory that is his third in his last four UFC fights. For Josh Burkman, that is almost certainly the end of the road for him in the UFC as he lost his fourth straight in emphatic fashion.