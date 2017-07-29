Renan Barao vs. Aljamain Sterling live round-by-round coverage

Renan Barao is the former UFC bantamweight champion. He attempted to move up to featherweight after losing the bantamweight title but he struggled there and will attempt to move back to bantamweight. This is a 140 pound catchweight as ordered by the California State Athletic Commission. Aljamain Sterling is a highly regarded rising star out of the Serra-Longo camp looking for a marquee win to move into the title mix.

Round 1. The fighters exchange kicks early. As Sterling moves in with a kick he falls to the ground off balance. Steling immediately attacks the leg of Barao and appears to be trying to set up a knee bar. Sterling can't get it and takes Barao into his full guard. Barao uses some punches and elbows from top position.