Ricardo Lamas vs. Jason Knight live round-by-round coverage

Ricardo Lamas is one of the top featherweights in the world and has been for many years. The former title challenger is 2-2 in his last 4. Jason Knight is emerging as a fan favorite because of his fighting style. He has won four straight but this is his toughest opponent to date.

Round 1. Lamas gets the takedown early. He quickly secures side control. Lamas postures up for a few big punches and elbows. Knight attacks the leg and looks for a heel hook but Lamas works his way out. Lamas lands a big punch that rocks Knight and then he opens up with a series of punches. He lands one punch after another right to the chin of Knight. Knight has great courage but he is taking unbelievable punishment. Finally, the referee mercifully stops it.

Winner: Ricardo Lamas, TKO, round 1.

That was Ricardo Lamas' most impressive win in quite some time. He was just brutalizing Knight with punches. Knight demonstrated the toughness that has made him popular but that kind of toughness can work against a fighter in a situation like that.