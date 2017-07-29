Robbie Lawler vs. Donald Cerrone live round-by-round coverage

UFC has been attempting to put together this fight for some time now but injuries have prevented it from happening. Lawler and Cerrone are popular action fighters with knockout power and this figures to be an exciting bout while it lasts. Lawler is the former UFC welterweight champion and Cerrone is a former UFC lightweight title challenger.

Round 1. Lawler comes out aggressively. He lands some big punches and then follows with heavy knees. He goes back to punches to the head and Cerrone is in trouble. This is one of the fastest starts you're going to see with Lawler. Cerrone recovers and they battle in the clinch trading punches and elbows from close range. Cerrone looks for a takedown but doesn't get it. Lawler lunges in with a big knee to the head and then a head kick. Cerrone gets a takedown with two minutes left in the round. Cerrone passes into side control and then switches into North-South position. Cerrone lands a knee to the body but then Lawler gets up. 10-9 Lawler.

Round 2. Cerrone connects with a few looping punches early.