Mickey Gall vs. Randy Brown live round-by-round coverage

Mickey Gall has had a unique UFC career. He first fought a journalist Mike Jackson who wasn't a UFC caliber fighter. That win set up a bout with pro wrestler CM Punk, who he quickly beat. He then fought charismatic young Sage Northcutt and submitted him as well. Gall is thus 3-0 but it's probably the most unproven 3-0 in modern UFC history. Randy Brown is a former Ring of Combat champion who is 3-2 in the UFC.

Round 1. Brown moves forward throwing jabs. He lands a few good punches which Gall doesn't react well to. Gall throws a couple single punches back and clinches. Brown lands a hard knee to the head in the clinch and follows with another. Brown gets a takedown and lands in side control. Brown lands a couple solid punches but Gall gets guard in the process. Gall looks to stand up but Brown pulls him back down. Gall looks to set up an armbar but isn't able to get very far. Brown connects with a series of elbows from the top. He cuts Gall open. 10-8 Brown.

Round 2. Gall lands a nice punch early but he goes for a takedown and ends up on the bottom. Gall nicely reverses and takes top position for the first time. Brown uses an omoplata but Gall rolls out. Gall looks to work into side control but Brown fights him on that. Gall finally gets it and lands some elbows from there. He adds some punches as well. Brown works his way back into full guard. Gall then retakes side control. Gall gets crucifix position and lands some hard punches from there. Gall looks for a choke but Brown defends. Gall beautifully takes full mount late but Brown works out. 10-8 Gall.

Round 3. Gall shoots in for a takedown but eats a rapid succession of punches from Brown. Brown takes top position and continues landing punches. Gall is bleeding badly at this point. Gall looks for a guillotine choke from the bottom but doesn't get it.