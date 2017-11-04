Oleksiy Oliynyk vs. Curtis Blaydes live round-by-round coverage

40-year-old Oleksiy Oliynyk has had a nice run in the UFC, going 4-1 with finishes in all four victories. He takes on a bigger, much younger opponent in Curtis Blaydes. Blaydes is 7-1 with 1 no contest over the course of his career.

Round 1. Blaydes shoots in and secures an early takedown. Oliynyk gets up in a hurry. Back on the feet they throw some heavy punch attempts. Blaydes is relying more on straight punches while Oliynyk tends to loop his. They exchange punches to the body. Oliynyk lands a couple nice uppercuts but is taken down as he goes for a spinning back fist. Blaydes lets him get up shortly thereafter. Blaydes then gets another takedown. Blaydes passes into side control and drops down a knee to the body. Oliynyk gets up and immediately starts firing. He eats a big punch from Blaydes but then lands a hard shot on Blaydes. Blaydes drops Oliynyk with a punch and appears to have him in big trouble. Blaydes punishes Oliynyk with big punches as the round mercifully comes to an end. That was a very exciting round. 10-9 Blaydes.

Round 2. The fighters come out swinging again. They're both landing significant blows but Blaydes appears to have more in the gas tank. Blaydes gets a takedown. Oliynyk returns to his feet but Blaydes throws a kick that grazes his ear as he is getting up. For some reason the fight is stopped. The doctor apparently called for the fight to be ended and Blaydes was declared the winner.

Winner: Curtis Blaydes, TKO, round 2.

That was a strange finish to the fight. The action was stopped based on an illegal but inconsequential blow. That would usually mean a disqualification if the fighter couldn't continue, but they basically decided more of the damage was done before the illegal blow. In any event, Blaydes deserved to win.