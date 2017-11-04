Slide show: Photos from UFC 217

UFC 217 takes place Saturday night from Madison Square Garden. UFC's biggest show of the year is headlined by middleweight champion Michael Bisping (31-7) defending his title against returning legend Georges St-Pierre (25-2). St. Pierre retired as welterweight champion four years ago and returns looking to become champion in a second weight class. Join us for round-by-round, fight-by-fight coverage that will also include Cody Garbrandt (11-0) vs. T.J. Dillashaw (15-3) for Garbrandt’s bantamweight belt and Joanna Jedrzejczyk (14-0) vs. Rose Namajunas (7-3) for Jedrzejczyk’s women’s strawweight belt.