Bec Rawlings is an eccentric brawler from Australia who has dropped three straight in the UFC and desperately needs a victory here. Ashlee Evans-Smith gained notoriety by becoming the only fighter to defeat transgender competitor Fallon Fox. Since then she made her way to the UFC but she lost her last two fights.
Round 1. Rawlings refuses an offer to touch gloves at the start. Evans-Smith is more of the aggressor early, throwing more punches and kicks while Rawlings looks to get a feel for the range. Evans-Smith connects with a nice straight punch that stun Rawlings a little and Rawlings has to fire back to prevent Evans-Smith’s advance. As the round progresses, Rawlings begins to land a little bit more but Evans-Smith continues to get the better of the striking. She’s getting off first and her punches appear to have a little more pop. Rawlings lands a couple of solid punches late and Evans-Smith scores a takedown at the close. 10-9 Evans-Smith.
Round 2. Evans-Smith is again the more active fighter early in the second with offense from different levels. Rawlings blocks a quick takedown attempt. Rawlings hits Evans-Smith with a solid right hand but Evans-Smith responds again with volume. Evans-Smith goes for a late takedown but this time it is stuffed and Rawlings takes the opportunity to fire off some of her best offense of the fight with punches and knees. 10-9 Evans-Smith.
UFC 223 kicks off with a light heavyweight bout pitting Devin Clark against Mike Rodriguez. Clark is 2-2 in the UFC while Rodriguez earned this opportunity with a flying knee knockout on Dana White’s contender series.
Round 1. Clark lands a couple of solid punches at the start before clinching and securing a takedown. Rodriguez quickly works his way back to his feet. They battle against the cage, trading knees in an ostensible stalemate. Finally, the referee separates them. At range, Clark lands a low kick and Rodriguez responds by throwing a much harder low kick of his own that drops Clark down. Clark returns to his feet and is fine but he eats some heavy punches shortly thereafter. Clark clinches and both men lands some nice shots in that clinch including a Clark punch and a Rodriguez knee. After a separation, Rodriguez comes in with a flying knee but Clark responds by taking Rodriguez down with a little over a minute left in the round. Clark controls the back and lands a series of punches to conclude the round. 10-9 Clark.
Round 2. Rodriguez connects with some quality kicks and knees to the body early in the round. Clark goes back to the clinch. Rodriguez appears to stun Clark with a left hand at range and follows up by going on the offensive. Clark returns to his trusty clinch. Not a lot is happening there and it emerging as a stalling tactic for Clark. They break and Clark lands a nice hook. Seeing an opportunity he follows with a series of punches but the returns to the clinch. 10-9 Rodriguez. He landed the better shots and Clark shouldn’t be rewarded for stalling.
Within the same hour that Conor McGregor was emerging handcuffed from the New York Police Department's Brooklyn precinct, scheduled UFC 223 main-event fighter Max Holloway was ruled out due to the effects of his weight cut.
"Shoot me in the [expletive] head," UFC President Dana White texted to The Times.
McGregor, the UFC's lightweight champion from Ireland described by his defense attorney as having "the most visible face on the planet," followed up his video-recorded Thursday attack on a bus carrying UFC fighters inside Barclays Center by leaving Brooklyn Criminal Court after posting a $50,000 bail.
Looking back on her first loss in the UFC, former women's strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk insists she didn't dwell on it for very long.
"I don't know if you're going to believe me or not, but I got over it the same night," Jedrzejczyk said of her first-round knockout loss to Rose Namajunas in November..
"I went to the locker room, and I had brought my nephew there. He was 7. It was his first fight. I saw him and he hugged me — 'Hey, auntie, you must be so sad' — but I had to be so strong for this little kid. I must show him how to deal with losing in life, to be an adult, to be very strong."