Thales Leites is an elder statesman in the sport, having fought all over the world and competed against elite competition including a title shot against a prime Anderson Silva. Jack Hermansson is a Swedish competitor with good standup. He is 3-2 thus far in the UFC.

Round 1. Hermansson establishes his striking early. He lands a series of kicks at different level and mixes in some punches as well. Hermansson is longer, faster and more dynamic on the feet than Leites. After a hard jab connects to the chin of Leites, Leites elects to go for a takedown. He works diligently for the takedown but Hermansson ends up taking top position. This process ends up repeating twice more before the round ends. 10-9 Hermansson.

Round 2. Leites gets a takedown at the start of the round and Hermansson is in great pain on the ground. It appears his leg is injured although Hermansson later says it was a rib injury. Leites grabs an arm triangle choke and Hermansson despite the pain fights it hard. Leites keeps squeezing but eventually gives up on the arm triangle choke, which happens to be his favorite submission that he has used for eight wins over the course of his career. 10-8 Leites.