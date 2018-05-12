The UFC 224 opener pits the native Brazilian Markus Perez against Wisconsin resident James Bochnovic. Both men are looking to rebound from setbacks in their UFC debuts.

Round 1. Bochnovic attempts a takedown early. Perez controls his neck and rolls around to try to take the back. Bochnovic prevents that. Perez takes Bochnovic down and ends up in half guard after a scramble. Perez tries for a D’Arce choke but doesn’t get it Perez then looks for a rear naked choke. Bochnovic defends well at first but Perez persists and gets under the chin. Bochnovic is forced to tap.