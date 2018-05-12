Ramazan Emeev is part of the wave of Dagestani fighters making their way to UFC. He won his UFC debut, albeit in a less than scintillating fight against Sam Alvey. Alberto Mina is undefeated, although at 36 years old he has had an unusual career in that he doesn’t fight all that often. He debuted in 2005 and has gone 13-0 in the 13 years since.

Round 1. Emeev lands a quality right hand early. The fighters engage in a relatively slow feeling out process, trading jabs. Mina looks for a knee bar but doesn’t come close. Mina continues to control the leg but Emeev takes top position. Emeev lands some punches from there before the end. 10-9 Emeev.

Round 2. Emeev gets a takedown early but isn’t able to do much with it before Mina gets up. Mina lands some knees to the body in the clinch. Mina looks for a leg lock but can’t get it and Emeev takes top position again. Emeev lands punches from the top. 10-9 Emeev.