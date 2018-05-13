Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza and Kelvin Gastelum are both pursuing a middleweight title shot and either man could receive one with a victory here. Souza is one of the best jiu jitsu practitioners in MMA history and has added dangerous striking as well. Gastelum comes from a wrestling background and has quick hands plus knockout power. Gastelum is also a decade younger than the Brazilian Souza.

Round 1. Souza looks for a takedown early. Gastelum defends well, even landing punches while hopping on one foot. Souza attacks the leg and uses that to take top position. He quickly gains side control. Souza moves into full mount and lands some punches there. Gastelum gets half guard but Souza then regains full mount. Souza lands punches from there while waiting for the opportunity for a submission. Souza goes for an armbar while Gastelum stays close to avoid letting Souza extend it. Gastelum escapes it altogether late. 10-8 Souza.

Round 2. Gastelum lands some hard punches at the start. Souza looks for a takedown but doesn’t come close. Souza answers with a strong right hand of his own. Souza has a takedown attempt blocked but he follows with a few looping punches that connect very well. Gastelum seems more confident in the standup but Souza is landing his punches. Gastelum drops Souza with a two punch combination and adds more punches on the ground before letting Souza up. Souza struggles to get up. Souza lands a solid left hand late. Souza lands a couple right hands after that. Gastleum connects with a straight left hand at the close and Souza has a little trouble getting to his corner. 10-9 Gastelum.