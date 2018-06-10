Alistair Overeem is one of the most accomplished heavyweight fighters in MMA history. He possesses devastating striking but does have an issue with his chin. Curtis Blaydes is a rising star from Chicago with three straight wins.
Round 1. Overeem switches stances and gives some different looks while keeping his hands low. Blaydes is in a much more orthodox stance. Neither man does much in the first minute. Blaydes attempts a head kick but it misses. Overeem appears to be waiting for Blaydes to come in but Blaydes is cautious himself. Blaydes gets a takedown at the midpoint of the round. Blaydes isn’t able to generate a lot of offense but does land some punches here and there while Overeem focuses on tying him up. 10-9 Blaydes.
Round 2. Overeem lands a massive knee to the head and a few big punches as Blaydes moves in. Overeem looks for a guillotine choke but loses it. Overeem then looks for a heel hook. He can’t get that either. Blaydes lands a nice uppercut back on the feet. Overeem moves in with a knee but Blaydes catches him off balance and takes him down. Blaydes lands punches and elbows from the top as the round comes to an end. 10-9 Blaydes.
Claudia Gadelha and Carla Esparza are two of the top women’s strawweight contenders. Gadelha is 15-3 with her only losses coming to elite opponents while Esparza is a former champion riding a two fight win streak.
Round 1. Gadelha drops Esparza with a punch and then lands another big one. Esparza dives in for a takedown but doesn’t get it. Gadelha lands another big punch but moves in recklessly and Esparza catches her off balance with a takedown attempt. Esparza can’t keep Gadelha down but it does give Esparza time to recover. Esparza returns to the striking and she rocks Gadelha with a punch. Gadelha’s legs go wobbly and Esparza moves in and gets a takedown. Gadelha goes for a heel hook and then uses the opportunity to get out from under Esparza. Gadelha then takes top position. Esparza gets up but Gadelha then takes her back down. Gadelha goes for a guillotine late but time runs out. 10-9 Gadelha.
Round 2. After trading punches, they end up in a clinch. Gadelha gets a takedown. Esparza attempts to use a headlock to reverse but ends up back on the bottom. Gadelha lands a nice elbow but Esparza stands back up. Gadelha is able to pull Esparza back down. Esparza gets up and takes Gadelha down at the very end of the round. 10-9 Gadelha.
Ricardo Lamas has been a top featherweight contender for many years and is fighting in his hometown of Chicago. He will take on a competitor nearly a decade his junior in Mirsad Bektic. Bektic is 12-1 as a professional with five UFC wins and is looking to break into contender status himself.
Round 1. Lamas shoots in for an early takedown and briefly gets Bektic down, but Bektic pretty much immediately returns to his feet. Lamas continues to work for the takedown but eventually gives it up. Bektic lands a solid right hand at range. Lamas slips and Bektic looks to capitalize, but they end up in a clinch stalemate by the cage. Lamas throws Bektic down, but Bektic gets up immediately and looks for a choke. Bektic then takes top position on the ground. Lamas looks to quickly return to his feet. Lamas stands up. 10-9 Bektic.
Round 2. Bektic looks to land a big punch while Lamas moves in for a takedown. They end up grappling again next to the cage. Lamas has a cut on the cheek as a result of an accidental headbutt. Lamas uses a few kicks and then shoots in for another takedown attempt. Lamas doesn’t get it but does land a back elbow on the break. They then end up back in a clinch by the cage. We end up in yet another stalemate. 10-9 Bektic.
Rashad Coulter is an 8-3 heavyweight with knockouts in all of his wins. He is 0-2 in the UFC. Chris De La Rocha is likewise 0-2 in UFC and 4-2 overall in MMA.
Round 1. De La Rocha lunges in with punches and then looks for a takedown. Coulter defends it. De La Rocha goes for another takedown, and they end up working against the cage. They break and trade punches. Coulter lands a big one. In a scramble, De La Rocha looks for a guillotine choke. He can’t get it, but he does take top position on the ground. Coulter gives his back and De La Rocha looks to lock in a rear naked choke. De La Rocha doesn’t properly secure the body, and Coulter turns around out of the position and stands up. Coulter immediately comes out swinging and lands a few big shots on De La Rocha. De La Rocha is bleeding badly. Coulter lands a few more big punches, but De La Rocha answers with some heavy punches of his own on a tired Coulter. Coulter then fires back with hard punches and backs De La Rocha up. De La Rocha has a heck of a chin. De La Rocha gets a takedown in the final 30 seconds. That was a wild, entertaining round. 10-9 Coulter.
Round 2. De La Rocha stuns Coulter with an early punch. Coulter fires back with a two-punch combination. De La Rocha gets a takedown a minute in. He quickly moves into mount and lands some punches. Coulter turns his back, and De La Rocha looks for that rear naked choke again. De La Rocha gives that up and lands some punches instead. He then looks for the choke again. He can’t get it under the chin so he goes back to punches. De La Rocha continues to land punches and elbows. They don’t have a ton of power but it’s all one-way action. Eventually, the fight is stopped.
Rashad Evans is a former UFC light heavyweight champion and an accomplished Hall of Fame-level fighter. However, Evans appears to be approaching the end of his career. He has dropped four straight fights and hasn’t looked good in the process. Anthony Smith is 4-2 in the UFC and possesses knockout power.
Round 1. Smith turns Evans around with a hard leg kick early. Smith looks much bigger than Evans. Evans goes for a takedown but it is blocked. Evans looks for the takedown again but eats a big knee to the head and goes down.
Winner: Anthony Smith, KO, round 1.
Widely regarded as the second-best flyweight in the world behind champion Demetrious Johnson, Joseph Benavidez is 25-4 over the course of his MMA career with his only losses coming to champions Johnson and Dominick Cruz (twice each). Sergio Pettis, a decade younger than Benavidez, has accumulated an impressive 16-3 record in his own right but lost his last fight to Henry Cejudo.
Round 1. Benavidez lands a series of leg kicks early. Pettis counters Benavidez with a right hand as Benavidez is moving in. Pettis then drops Benavidez with a punch moments later. Pettis rocks Benavidez with additional punches and Benavidez is in big trouble. Benavidez shoots in for a desperation takedown and he gets it. Pettis works his way back to his feet, but Benavidez has had plenty of time to recover. Benavidez looks to take Pettis back down but has to give it up. Pettis lands another strong straight right hand. Benavidez looks for a takedown. He doesn’t get it. Benavidez continues to come in throwing punches but he’s consistently getting countered. 10-9 Pettis.
Round 2. Benavidez swarms in with punches to start the second round and has some success. As he moves in a second time, he eats a hard counter. Benavidez then looks for a takedown and they end up clinched by the cage. Benavidez can’t get it, but he tries again after a separation. Pettis blocks Benavidez again and lands a solid kick back at range. Benavidez is the fighter consistently moving forward aggressively, but Pettis is having significantly more success landing offense. 10-9 Pettis.
This is a clash of styles in a competition between two well-known and experienced fighters. Clay Guida has fought in the UFC since 2006 and has gained popularity with his wild, long-haired look. He relies heavily on his wrestling and has won two straight. Charles Oliveira is more of a striker and submission artist. He has competed in the UFC since 2010 but has dropped three out of his last four.
Round 1. Oliveira leads with a few kicks. Guida is relying more heavily on his boxing. Guida lands a nice right hand and then throws a couple of kicks of his own. Oliveira lands a quality combination including a hard knee and then grabs a guillotine choke. Guida is forced to tap.
Winner: Charles Oliveira, submission, round 1.
UFC 225 kicks off with a featherweight bout as Illinois native Mike Santiago fights close to home against Dan Ige. Santiago got into the UFC with a win on Dana White’s Contender Series but lost his next two contests. Ige likewise is a veteran of the same contender series but lost his next fight.
Round 1. Ige moves in with a few hard punches and then takes Santiago down. Ige quickly secures mount and Santiago is forced to turn. Ige lands heavy punches from that position and the referee stops it.
Winner: Dan Ige, TKO, round 1.