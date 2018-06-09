This is a clash of styles in a competition between two well-known and experienced fighters. Clay Guida has fought in the UFC since 2006 and has gained popularity with his wild, long-haired look. He relies heavily on his wrestling and has won two straight. Charles Oliveira is more of a striker and submission artist. He has competed in the UFC since 2010 but has dropped three out of his last four.
Round 1. Oliveira leads with a few kicks. Guida is relying more heavily on his boxing. Guida lands a nice right hand and then throws a couple of kicks of his own. Oliveira lands a quality combination including a hard knee and then grabs a guillotine choke. Guida is forced to tap.
Winner: Charles Oliveira, submission, round 1.
UFC 225 kicks off with a featherweight bout as Illinois native Mike Santiago fights close to home against Dan Ige. Santiago got into the UFC with a win on Dana White’s Contender Series but lost his next two contests. Ige likewise is a veteran of the same contender series but lost his next fight.
Round 1. Ige moves in with a few hard punches and then takes Santiago down. Ige quickly secures mount and Santiago is forced to turn. Ige lands heavy punches from that position and the referee stops it.
Winner: Dan Ige, TKO, round 1.