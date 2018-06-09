UFC 225 live updates: Round-by-round, fight-by-fight coverage of Whittaker-Romero card

Middleweight champion Robert Whittaker (19-4) of New Zealand takes on Cuba’s Yoel Romero (13-2) on Saturday night in the main event at UFC 225 at the United Center in Chicago. The belt will not be on the line after Romero missed two chances to make weight. Rafael dos Anjos (28-9) and Colby Covington (13-1) will be featured in the co-main event with the interim welterweight belt on the line. Former champion Holly Holm (11-4) will battle Megan Anderson (8-2) in a women’s featherweight bout, while former professional wrestling superstar CM Punk (0-1) takes on Mike Jackson (0-1).