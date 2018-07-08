Round 1. The smaller Moyle darts around the outside with a lot of movement while Whitmire stands upright in the center and looks to time Moyle. The fighters principally rely on their boxing with neither having much power behind their punches. Whitmire lands a few solid leg kicks. 10-9 Whitmire.

Round 2. Moyle starts the second by moving in for closer range fighting with Whitmire, figuring the distance in the first round didn’t benefit her. Whitmire lands some nice counters in the process, forcing Moyle to move back to her previous distance. Moyle looks for a takedown at the midpoint of the round but Whitmire blocks it and lands a knee. Whitmire then shoots for a takedown of her own and has it blocked. Moyle lands some punches to the body and head late. 10-9 Moyle.