USC's Chuma Edoga (70) squares off against teammate Oluwole Betiku during a spring practice. Edoga is replacing multiyear starter Zach Banner at right tackle.

Playing in high school or watching from the bench, a new player can forget one unchangeable fact about college football: The dominant emotion of the game is not excitement. It is not school pride. There are big men on the field trying to make you mess up. Trying to hurt you. The dominant emotion is fear.

Above all else, that is what USC safety Chris Hawkins remembers about his first start four seasons ago against Fresno State.

"I was scared,” Hawkins said after one of USC’s final practices before Saturday’s opener against Western Michigan at the Coliseum. “I was super scared. I mean, I was nervous. I was 178 pounds at the time, and I was 19 years old, and that feeling was crazy being in front of all those fans. And I was shaking in my boots a little bit.”

Hawkins, a fifth-year senior now looked to by teammates for advice, offered one piece of wisdom for the eight Trojans who will be stepping into full-time roles for the first time Saturday: If you’re not a little scared before a game, something is wrong.

USC will march into its opener more battle-hardened than a year ago, when it was trampled by Alabama. Eight Trojan starters played extensively last season on offense; nine did so on defense.

But USC has designs on much more than merely another bowl win. In the moments after the Trojans’ wild Rose Bowl victory in January, a time usually reserved for unabashed celebration, athletic director Lynn Swann delivered a sober assessment outside USC’s locker room.

"We're not there yet,” he said. The victory was nice; but it was not among USC’s best.