USC opened the season Saturday against Western Michigan at Los Angeles' Memorial Coliseum. Get your updates here throughout the game.
USC knots the score at 14
|Zach Helfand
USC’s offense has woken up. Sam Darnold used Deontay Burnett to move USC upfield and Jones punched in his second touchdown of the half. The score is tied, 14-14, with 4:21 remaining in the half.
Western Michigan gashes USC, takes a 14-7 lead
|Zach Helfand
Western Michigan is encountering little resistance from USC’s front seven. The Broncos have run through USC’s line. Quarterback Jon Wassink rushed in a seven-yard touchdown to cap a 84-yard drive. Western Michigan leads, 14-7, with 14:53 left in the second quarter.
Western Michigan ties the score, 7-7
|Zach Helfand
Western Michigan answers with a 59-yard drive capped off by a tough, four-yard run by Jamauri Bogan. He broke through four tacklers. Score is tied, 7-7.
USC strikes first and leads 7-0
|Zach Helfand
Ronald Jones II made that drive look very easy. He bowled over Western Michigan for a 29-yard gain then shrugged off an arm tackle and cruised 16 yards for USC’s first score of the season. Jones packed on weight this off-season to be a more powerful back, and it showed. USC leads 7-0.
USC will start
|Zach Helfand
Western Michigan won the toss and elected to defer. USC will begin with the ball on its own 25-yard line.
Depth and continued development will determine if USC is a playoff contender
|Zach Helfand
Playing in high school or watching from the bench, a new player can forget one unchangeable fact about college football: The dominant emotion of the game is not excitement. It is not school pride. There are big men on the field trying to make you mess up. Trying to hurt you. The dominant emotion is fear.
Above all else, that is what USC safety Chris Hawkins remembers about his first start four seasons ago against Fresno State.
"I was scared,” Hawkins said after one of USC’s final practices before Saturday’s opener against Western Michigan at the Coliseum. “I was super scared. I mean, I was nervous. I was 178 pounds at the time, and I was 19 years old, and that feeling was crazy being in front of all those fans. And I was shaking in my boots a little bit.”
Hawkins, a fifth-year senior now looked to by teammates for advice, offered one piece of wisdom for the eight Trojans who will be stepping into full-time roles for the first time Saturday: If you’re not a little scared before a game, something is wrong.
USC will march into its opener more battle-hardened than a year ago, when it was trampled by Alabama. Eight Trojan starters played extensively last season on offense; nine did so on defense.
But USC has designs on much more than merely another bowl win. In the moments after the Trojans’ wild Rose Bowl victory in January, a time usually reserved for unabashed celebration, athletic director Lynn Swann delivered a sober assessment outside USC’s locker room.
"We're not there yet,” he said. The victory was nice; but it was not among USC’s best.
How the Trojans and Broncos match up in the season opener
|Zach Helfand
USC (0-0) vs. Western Michigan (0-0), Saturday, 2:15 p.m., Coliseum
TV: Pac-12 Networks. Radio: 710 AM
Marquee matchup
USC’s defensive front seven vs. Western Michigan’s running game: The defensive front has the potential to be USC’s best in years. It will receive an immediate test because Western Michigan’s running game, USC coach Clay Helton said, is among the best the Trojans will see this year. It is a three-pronged attack. Jarvion Franklin, a 225-pound bruiser, rushed for 1,353 yards last season and, according to Helton, is “great between the tackles.” Jamauri Bogan “is a jitterbug” and LeVante Bellamy “is a true speed guy,” Helton said. USC has four legitimate All-Pac-12 contenders on its front: linebackers Uchenna Nwosu, Porter Gustin and Cameron Smith and lineman Rasheem Green.