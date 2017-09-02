USC opened the season Saturday against Western Michigan at Los Angeles' Memorial Coliseum. Get your updates here throughout the game.
Darnold, Burnett key a USC scoring drive to tie the score
|Zach Helfand
If USC pulls out a victory here, remember Deontay Burnett’s diving 27-yard grab on third and 17. The first down sprung the Trojans, who marched down the field thanks, largely, to a 28-yard catch and run by Burnett. Sam Darnold scored on an 11-yard keeper to tie the score at 21. Thirty-four seconds remain in the third quarter.