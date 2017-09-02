Western Michigan uses trick play to regain the lead

Western Michigan used some trickery to retake the lead. Quarterback Jon Wassink threw a backyard pass to Keishawn Watson, who tossed it back across the field to Wassink. USC linebacker Porter Gustin came within inches of grabbing the pass for what would’ve been an easy USC touchdown. Instead, Wassink stole it and jogged into the end zone for a 27-yard score. Western Michigan leads, 21-14, with 9:11 left in the third quarter.