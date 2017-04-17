It's the Clippers' only thought: drawing even with Utah Jazz in Game 2 of playoff series

The game has consumed the Clippers, keeping their thoughts from veering too far from formidable Western Conference playoff opponent Utah.

There is too much at stake for the Clippers not to be fully engaged seemingly at all times in the best-of-seven series in which they trail 1-0 against the Jazz.

No longer do the Clippers have the home-court advantage after losing Game 1 on Saturday night at Staples Center.

So even after they had down time after practice Sunday and Monday, the players’ attention stayed on the Jazz and how the Clippers can even the series when it resumes Tuesday night at home.

“I don’t know as a coach if you ever let it go. I really don’t,” Clippers coach Doc Rivers said Monday. “I watched all the games yesterday. At the very end of the Houston game [against Oklahoma City], I changed [channels]. … Even when you’re watching games, I have a notepad. Even when you’re watching a movie, you have a notepad next to you.

“But I’m the same way during the regular season. I just don’t think you get away from it. I don’t want to. I love my job. I enjoy it. I think that’s just the life of a coach, and that’s not a bad life. I think we would all love that, like something we love or are thinking about. So that’s just me.”

Rivers rewound, in his mind, to Game 1 and what went wrong. He also fast-forwarded to Game 2 and the corrections the Clippers must make to avoid falling behind 2-0.

“I think about all kinds of thing,” Rivers said. “I think about Game 1. I think about stuff we can run in Game 2. Yeah, I just think basketball. That’s what I am.”

Chris Paul is a consummate professional basketball player, and the game is as important to his family as it is to him.

So they all enjoyed Easter together and then watched NBA playoff games.

And of course, Clippers guard Paul was never far removed from trying to figure out ways to defeat the Jazz.

“I went to church yesterday morning with my family,” Paul said Monday. “Then came in and we had practice. Then after practice, I went home and watched all the games that came on. The kids got in the pool. I tried to enjoy Easter Sunday with my family.

“Ain’t no such thing as getting away from basketball. Like that’s my normal day with my family.”

The Clippers spent the last two days thinking about how they must match the physical play of the Jazz.

The Clippers rued that their defense wasn’t up to the task of slowing down the Jazz.

They regretted not playing as hard as the Jazz did.

So, the Clippers say, they don’t have time to stop reflecting about the game.

“Nah. Nah. It’s never like that in the playoffs,” Marreese Speights said.

Each player has his own way with dealing with tough losses like the last-second defeat to Utah in Game 1.

Rivers reasoned that some players have short-term memories, others can’t let it go.

He was asked if one approach was better than the other.

“That’s a good question,” Rivers said. “but I’m not sure on the answer. I don’t know. I think to each his own. I think some players hold on and they do better holding on. Some players need to let go and they do better in that. So I would say that’s probably an individual thing.”

broderick.turner@latimes.com

Twitter: @BA_Turner