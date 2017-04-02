Clippers still seeking consistent play down the stretch

It has been easy to overlook the Clippers’ 7-2 record in their last nine games because of their asymmetrical ways.

Even they see it, most of them willing to admit they’re still too up and down during the course of games and when facing lesser opponents to feel comfortable with how they have been playing in these recent games.

“You can’t win games in the playoffs playing inconsistently,” Blake Griffin said Saturday after another impressive outing against the Lakers. “So it is concerning. How much concerning? I’m not really sure.

“I just know we can’t do this in the playoffs, cause every team that makes the playoffs is a good team and knows how to play, knows how to finish games. So, we have to be better. But, yes, I think we definitely can get there. We have gotten there and we’re capable of playing the right way.”

It seems like eons since the Clippers have played at their peak, posting a 14-2 record after a victory over Dallas on Nov. 23.

The Clippers’ slide started with a three-game losing streak afterward.

Now the Clippers are trying to recapture those glory times from four months ago.

“[We’re] closer than we were in mid-March, but still not all the way there,” Griffin said. “I think the last step is to play… If we played two good quarters in Phoenix or maybe two good quarters [Saturday against the Lakers], it’s got to be three and four. Sometimes you’re not going to play four great quarters and play the way you want.

“You can still win and dominate a game playing three quarters the way you want. So putting a full, complete game together is where I want to be. So, no, we’re not happy, but we’re glad to get these wins, I could say.”

The Clippers have three days off before they play the Mavericks at Staples Center.

Sunday was a rest day for the Clippers and Monday and Tuesday will be days for practice to sharpen so many things that have gone asunder.

“First of all, we’ve got to get the rest,” Chris Paul said Saturday. “And then work efficiently. Come in, watch some film, figure out our principles. But I’m going to tell you. We know what to do. We just have to do it. So the time off will be good and then we’ll be ready for Dallas I think on Wednesday.”

Meanwhile, the Clippers will watch the rest of the NBA teams go at it.

They especially watched Utah at San Antonio, fully aware that the Jazz loss to the Spurs on Sunday pulled the fifth-place Clippers within half a game of fourth-place Utah in the Western Conference.

“Normally I watch the games no matter what, even if it’s not the end of the season,” Griffin said. “Yeah, for sure I’ll be watching those games and keeping an eye. But I pretty much watch them all and try to watch them as much as I can, especially the Jazz since that is probably who we’re going to match up with.”

broderick.turner@latimes.com

Twitter: @BA_Turner