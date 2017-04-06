Blake Griffin's shooting during a three-game stretch has been off the charts

Blake Griffin’s three-game tear for the Clippers is worthy of high praise.

He has been masterful in imposing his might on the Clippers’ last three opponents, delivering baskets in abundance, his ceiling seemingly being raised after each of his performances.

Averaging 33 points a game over the stretch really isn’t the most remarkable thing about Griffin’s dominance.

It has been his blazing accuracy that has been the most impressive — and that’s from all over the court for the 6-foot-10 power forward.

He has made a ridiculous 72.9% of his shots. And for good measure, when Griffin has confidently stepped beyond the three-point arc, he has made 61.5%. He also has made 80.8% of his free throws.

His proficiency, he said, can be easily explained.

“Shots are going in,” Griffin said Wednesday night after the Clippers defeated the Dallas Mavericks at Staples Center. “Shots aren’t always going to go in. Like I said, our offense has been really good. I think that’s what has allowed us to be good offensively.”

As Griffin has produced three consecutive 30-plus-point games, all have been equally efficient.

He scored 32 points against the Mavericks on 11-for-14 shooting, converting two of four from three-point range and making eight of 10 free throws.

He punished the Lakers with 36 points on 12-for-15 shooting, making four of seven three-point shots and eight of nine free throws.

He dropped 31 points on the Phoenix Suns on 12-for-19 shooting, making two of three three-pointers and five of seven free throws.

“Getting some easy ones,” is how Griffin described his recent stellar play. “Some post-ups, mixing it up. Our spacing has been really good. Getting some wide-open shots. That’s the best thing about when everybody is playing well. Our spacing, our rhythm, our timing is all right. So, it’s just open shots. But it’s really a credit to how everybody is running the offense each game.”

With three regular-season games left for the Clippers, Griffin is hoping he can bottle his rhythm as the playoffs loom.

“It just helps to be playing solid basketball going into the playoffs,” he said. “A game full of ups and downs and being in the playoffs, stuff happens. So, you’ve just got to keep coming no matter how you’re playing and still play your game.”

Clippers eye Jazz

With so much at stake in the final days of the regular season, the Clippers admitted they will keep a close eye on Utah Jazz games.

So when the Jazz host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night at Salt Lake City, the Clippers will watch that game with keen interest.

The fourth-seeded Jazz (48-30) hold a half-game lead over the Clippers (48-31) in the Western Conference. The Jazz, Clippers and the sixth-place Oklahoma City Thunder (45-33) are vying for the fourth spot and home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

“Yeah, we’d love to get home-court advantage,” Griffin said. “Everybody on the team would be lying to say that we don’t know what the standings are and where Utah is and who they’re playing next and all that. We’d love to get home court, but we still have to focus on ourselves, because if we don’t finish out the season the right way, it might not even matter.”

