Toronto star DeMar DeRozan can always come home to Compton

This weekend DeRozan will start in the NBA All-Star game for the second consecutive year, only this time it will be a little more special. He'll be doing it just 15 miles from Compton — a place he comes home to every summer, where a park bears his name and his jersey's been donated, stolen and replaced. Some chafe when DeRozan is called a Los Angeles native, because Compton is the city that forged him.