Lakers' hot start in final game of road trip carries them to 122-114 win over Bucks

Nick Young drained a three-pointer and took contact, rolled into a backward somersault and then lay sprawled face first on the court for a few seconds.

He made the free throw, giving the Lakers a season-high 76 first-half points.

Buoyed by that blistering start, the Lakers beat the Milwaukee Bucks, 122-114.

Despite having led by 27 points in the first half and 19 after three quarters, the Lakers watched the Bucks roar back to make the game competitive late. Los Angeles made only four of 19 shots in the fourth quarter.

The Lakers (19-37) finished their 10-day road trip 2-3. They also defeated the New York Knicks and lost to the Washington Wizards, Boston Celtics and Detroit Pistons.

Young finished the game with 26 points, making eight consecutive shots through three quarters. The Lakers had seven players reach double figures.

Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 41 points, making 17 of 19 free throws.

The lackluster finish might have been a sign of fatigue.

It was the fifth game of a 10-day road trip, played a day after their coach put them through a tough practice with more running than he’d typically like to do at that point in a road trip. On Thursday, Walton said if the Lakers’ play Friday suffered because of the taxing practice, that would be worth it to further the team’s long-term goals.

Instead, they played their best offensive quarter of the season to open the game. It was the first time they had 13 assists in a quarter, and their 47 first-quarter points marked the most in a quarter since they had 51 in the third quarter against the Knicks on March 25, 2014.

And while Milwaukee made things tougher late, the Lakers’ hot start sustained them.

Now they finally get to go home.

