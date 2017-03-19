Nick Young, D'Angelo Russell and Greg Monroe fined for Lakers-Bucks altercation Friday

Lakers guards Nick Young and D’Angelo Russell and Milwaukee Bucks center Greg Monroe were fined for their roles in an altercation during Friday’s game.

Monroe, who grabbed Young by the neck and slapped Lakers forward Brandon Ingram in the face, was assessed the heaviest fine: $35,000. Young began the fracas by shoving Bucks guard Malcolm Brogdon after a hard foul. He was fined $25,000. Russell, who pushed Monroe in the back, was fined $15,000.

Luke Walton will not be fined, the league said, for his postgame comments about the incident. The Bucks won the game, 107-103.

“D’Angelo only responded after Monroe grabbed Nick by the neck and thrown him,” Walton said. “So if D’Angelo didn’t push him, I would’ve been pissed off at him. He did the right thing. For the NBA to say two of them did the same thing and just canceled each other out is absolute crap to me. Because one, D’Angelo just shoved him in the back. Monroe grabbed him in the neck. I don’t know if he was mad that [Ivica] Zubac was kicking his butt up all night long out there. You grab someone by the neck, that’s not right. And then Monroe went and slapped Brandon. In the face. He did all that and he got the same penalty as what D’Angelo did for just shoving someone in the back ... defending a teammate. That’s crap to me.”

A Bucks employee entered the fray and pushed Ingram away from it. Walton also took issue with that.

“He puts his hands on one of our players,” Walton said. “He works for them. He can touch their players all he wants. Don’t touch my damn players. Because if that’s OK, I’m sure we can find a couple people here in L.A. that want that job working for the Lakers, too.”

