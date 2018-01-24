Five takeaways from the Lakers' 108-107 win over the Celtics

5. Nance, and others, are being coy about their participation in the slam dunk contest. While Nance was at shoot-around, a report surfaced that he was among the players who had accepted an invitation to the slam dunk contest. When Walton finished his post-shoot-around news conference, Nance called to him, in a joking manner, "Luke, there's no confirmation of that!" He seemed to think Walton had spilled the beans. Later, Nance appeared to refute the report, which said he accepted a position in the contest, by conjuring President Trump's favorite phrase and calling it "fake news." (Dennis Smith Jr. attempted a denial too, likely in an effort to allow the league to announce the contest on their own.) Nance, of course, is an obvious choice for the contest. His father won the first-ever dunk contest and were it not for injuries, he might have been in it already. This year, he'd have a chance to compete in the contest in his home arena.