What you need to know as the Lakers head into free agency

A: Russell Westbrook once said his sales pitch to George for staying with Oklahoma City past this season would be when the Thunder won a championship. Well, the Thunder lost in the first round. Afterward George heaped praise on Westbrook and said what a great teammate he is. George tries not to be hurtful in the way he handles things. He’s expressed regret about how his career in Indiana ended. “I know a lot of people say he wants to be liked and he wants people to like him,” Paul’s sister, Teiosha George, said during an interview in February. “It’s not that. It’s a respect thing and a loyalty.” She added that the Thunder did a great job of making her brother feel valued. Remember, too, George is a Palmdale native, loves being in Los Angeles and spends his offseason here.