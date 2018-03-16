Lakers' Julius Randle dominates again but Heat's Goran Dragic delivers the game-winning basket

Just after Julius Randle missed a hook shot with 23.4 seconds left in the game, Miami guard Goran Dragic raced back down the court for a 10-foot jumper that took away the Lakers’ hard-fought lead.

The last time Dragic was at Staples Center it was as a member of the All-Star team about one month ago.

On Friday night he scored 30 points, on 10-of-18 shooting, and felled the Lakers.

Isaiah Thomas had one last chance, but missed a jumper with three seconds left in the game.

The Heat beat the Lakers, 92-91, handing them just their second loss in their last 14 home games. The Lakers fell to 31-38 while the Heat improved to 37-33.

Randle led the Lakers with 25 points and 12 rebounds while Brook Lopez added 18 points. Travis Wear, who is on his second 10-day contract with the Lakers, had 11 points.

Kyle Kuzma is learning early in his career the trope that nobody’s fully healthy at this time of year.

On a sprained ankle he became the Lakers’ franchise leader in three-pointers made by a rookie, and with his 132nd he gave the Lakers their first lead with 9:16 left in the game.

The Lakers only loss in their previous 13 home games came to the Portland Trail Blazers, a team whose record is now the third best in the Western Conference.

