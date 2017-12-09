Lakers pull away late against the Hornets to earn second consecutive road win

Jordan Clarkson drained a three-pointer with 2:28 left in the game and Spectrum Arena began to ring out with a “Let’s go Lakers” chant.

Clarkson’s basket gave the Lakers a 15-point lead, their largest of the night on their way to a 110-99 win over the Charlotte Hornets. The Lakers went on a 12-2 run in the fourth quarter to give themselves some distance from the Hornets whom they’d been battling evenly until then.

With the win, the Lakers improved to 10-15 while the Hornets fell to 9-16.

Clarkson led the team with 22 points. Ingram scored 18 in his return to his home state. Rookie Kyle Kuzma notched his eight double-double in the NBA, which included a career-high 14 rebounds. Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball scored five points with nine assists and five rebounds. He did not play in the fourth quarter.

The win gave the Lakers two consecutive victories — both of them on the road. It came two days after the Lakers beat the Philadelphia 76ers to break a five-game losing streak.

Next the Lakers will travel to New York to face the Knicks on Tuesday.

