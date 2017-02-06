Lakers rookie Brandon Ingram set to start over Luol Deng

The Lakers are looking to their new era now.

Brandon Ingram will start tonight against the New York Knicks in place of small forward Luol Deng, according to two sources.

In the past, Ingram has started only in case of injuries. He has made starts at point guard, shooting guard and small forward this season.

The Lakers have placed an emphasis on developing their young players this season. The plan for Ingram, the second overall pick this summer, was that he back up Deng until he was ready for more responsibility. It's unclear whether Ingram will start the rest of the season, or if this move is simply on a trial basis.

Ingram is averaging eight points and 4.1 rebounds per game. Against the Boston Celtics on Friday, Ingram scored 14 points, making five of 10 field goals. The game broke him from a recent slump.

