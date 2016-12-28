Five takeaways from the Lakers 102-100 loss to the Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz took their third win of the season against the Lakers on Tuesday night, this one the least convincing of all.

Here are five takeaways from the Lakers' 102-100 loss.

1. Lakers Coach Luke Walton had some interesting thoughts on traditional basketball positions after Tuesday's shootaround. He noted that beyond center and point guard, he just wants basketball players. “I think some of that probably came from playing with Phil [Jackson] in the triangle, where it’s more of a mirror offense,” Walton said. “Where depending on what side of the floor you were on, we had rules. The first person in the post became the center at that position. That’s why Kobe used to run down to the post so much. If he did that, the center would fill in from the weak side and turn into traditionally what the small forward or power forward would be doing.”

2. Speaking of Walton and Jackson, Walton said he hadn't heard that Jackson announced that his engagement with Lakers President and co-owner Jeanie Buss was off until post-game, when he was asked about it in his news conference. He noted that it was difficult to comment much without knowing the situation, but added, “I’m very fond of both of them. It’s sad. ... They were a good couple.”

3. But back to Walton’s philosophy on positions: He said after the game that though point guard D'Angelo Russell is a very good scorer, the Lakers are asking him to do something different, which is taking adjustment.

4. Julius Randle scored eight of his 25 points at some very crucial moments in the fourth quarter. Randle hit a three-pointer as the shot clock expired with a little more than four minutes left in the game, which helped the Lakers close the gap. He had two short jumpers that gave the Lakers a 99-97 lead. If the shot he attempted while getting fouled would have fallen, Randle would have had a chance to tie the game with the and-1.

5. Luol Deng, with nine points and nine rebounds, nearly had his third consecutive double-double.

tania.ganguli@latimes.com

Twitter: @taniaganguli