Five takeaways from the Lakers' 117-110 loss to the Utah Jazz

5. What's happening to end this season feels a little bit like an inverse of last season. Last year the Lakers needed to bolster their lottery position, desperate to keep their draft pick, which would have gone to the Philadelphia 76ers had it dropped out of the top three. As such, the Lakers partook in some transactional gymnastics that made it obvious that they were tanking, until the coaches and players grew tired of losing. They went on a defiant five-game winning streak that it turned out did not cost them their pick. This season has mostly been much better. The Lakers don't have a draft pick to worry about and they played much better than last year's team. They notched their 26th win in February, matching the previous year's total with a month and a half left in the season. Having made so many gains, though, the Lakers are limping to the finish, quite literally. Injuries have decimated their roster in the last few weeks, amplified by the fact that the Lakers are being extra cautious with players, unwilling to risk further injury with nothing on the line.